Contrasting Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management N/A 23.77% 7.22% Janus Henderson Group 19.32% 9.97% 7.00%

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Janus Henderson Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $1.09 billion 6.16 -$10.38 million ($0.21) -159.95 Janus Henderson Group $2.31 billion 1.54 $523.80 million $2.74 6.74

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Global Management. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Global Management and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 1 7 1 3.00 Janus Henderson Group 3 6 0 0 1.67

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus target price of $40.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $27.21, suggesting a potential upside of 47.26%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Apollo Global Management pays out -876.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Janus Henderson Group on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, LLC was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in New York City; Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Purchase, New York; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; Central, Hong Kong; Singapore; and Luxembourg.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

