Constellation (DAG) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $96,187.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.21 or 0.04495515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

