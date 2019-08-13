Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $465,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

