CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Sells $190,620.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $190,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $347,786.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,354. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at $33,144,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 165,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2,888.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.