Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 52.9% in July

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNFR opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conifer news, President Brian J. Roney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 331,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,205.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John William Melstrom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $146,990. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

