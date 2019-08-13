Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.24.

NYSE:CXO opened at $69.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.15. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Helms bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $842,884. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 836.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 434,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after buying an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after buying an additional 290,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

