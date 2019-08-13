Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 53.3% in July

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 64,107 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTG. ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research set a $7.00 price target on Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.