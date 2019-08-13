Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 261,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.97. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $927,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,488.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $341,379.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,922.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,667 shares of company stock valued at $747,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

