Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Commscope in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commscope from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.48 on Friday. Commscope has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,482,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,582,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 96,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

