Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,280.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,633 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

