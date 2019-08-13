Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $346.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $3.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 929.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

