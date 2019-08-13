CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,606.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,309. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

