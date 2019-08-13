Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.68. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 3,739,723 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

