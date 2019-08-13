Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) Shares Down 0.1%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$26.81 ($19.01) and last traded at A$27.26 ($19.33), 355,754 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$27.29 ($19.35).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 83.62.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (ASX:CUV)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.

