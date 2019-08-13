Clean Commodities (CVE:CLE) Trading 16.7% Higher

Clean Commodities Corp (CVE:CLE) shares traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 215,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Clean Commodities Company Profile (CVE:CLE)

Clean Commodities Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium and uranium deposits. Its principal properties include the Preston uranium project located in Western Athabasca Basin; the Torp Lake lithium project covering 1,003 hectares situated in Nunavut; the Phoenix lithium project that consists of seven mineral claims covering 5,629 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; the Whabouchi lithium project covering 19,032 hectares situated in the Whabouchi Lithium District; and the Juliet lithium project that comprises approximately 9,120 hectares located in Quebec.

