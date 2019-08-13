Clams Market Cap Hits $11.91 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Clams has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00029292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Clams has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $1,800.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024032 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,352,860 coins and its circulating supply is 3,724,978 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.