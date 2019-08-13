C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJ. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,679,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,141,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 503,242 shares in the last quarter.

CJ stock remained flat at $$9.45 during trading on Thursday. 561,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,974. C&J Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.37.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

