Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $394,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,585 shares of company stock worth $2,151,111 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.