Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. 154,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,785. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,564,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 1,753,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,327,000 after buying an additional 1,600,201 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,496,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after buying an additional 1,253,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,877,000 after buying an additional 1,198,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

