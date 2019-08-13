Citadel Price Up 63% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $60,997.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 63% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 590.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

