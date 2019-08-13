Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 18.30 ($0.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,410 shares. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.70 ($1.08). The stock has a market cap of $67.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.79.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

