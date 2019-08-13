Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 385.83 ($5.04).

Several research analysts have commented on CINE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.81) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Arni Samuelsson acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £28,975 ($37,860.97). Also, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74).

Cineworld Group stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,797,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 233.90 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.63.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

