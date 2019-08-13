Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 223,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chuy’s by 313.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 211,159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,878,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

