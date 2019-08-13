CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCC. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,868. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($36.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,131,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.54% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

