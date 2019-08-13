Chronobank (TIME) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Chronobank has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $45,592.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00014169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01249966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020742 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00093718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.