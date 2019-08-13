China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Stock Price Down 47.3%

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) shares fell 47.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 10,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,901% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited operates as a contract manufacturer of cold-rolled narrow strip steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company converts steel manufactured by third parties into thin steel sheets and strips. It primarily serves food and industrial packaging, construction and household decorations materials, electrical appliances, and telecommunications wires and cables industries.

