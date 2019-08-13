China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.47. China Distance Education shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 6 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded China Distance Education from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in China Distance Education by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Distance Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in China Distance Education by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 207,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

