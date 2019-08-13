CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “China Coal Energy Company Limited is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading. It deals in coal chemical, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pit mouth power generation, coal mine design etc. The main businesses of the Company are coking operations, coal mining equipment manufacturing and coal mine design and consultation. Coal business involves in production and distribution of steam coal and coking coal. Coking business provides metallurgy coke and forging coke. Coke mining equipment business offers hydraulic supports, scraper conveyors, loaders, boring machines, shearers and mining electrical motors, among others. China Coal Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
About CHINA COAL ENER/ADR
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.
