CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Coal Energy Company Limited is engaged in integrating engineering and technological service businesses comprising of coal production, sales and trading. It deals in coal chemical, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pit mouth power generation, coal mine design etc. The main businesses of the Company are coking operations, coal mining equipment manufacturing and coal mine design and consultation. Coal business involves in production and distribution of steam coal and coking coal. Coking business provides metallurgy coke and forging coke. Coke mining equipment business offers hydraulic supports, scraper conveyors, loaders, boring machines, shearers and mining electrical motors, among others. China Coal Energy Company Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get CHINA COAL ENER/ADR alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CHINA COAL ENER/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CCOZY remained flat at $$7.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81. CHINA COAL ENER/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About CHINA COAL ENER/ADR

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches and develops, designs, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHINA COAL ENER/ADR (CCOZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COAL ENER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.