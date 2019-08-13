Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:CHK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 38,758,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,283,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,071.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

