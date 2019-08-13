Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 184.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.75.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.75, for a total value of $853,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,061.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $431.18. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,396. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $260.03 and a 12-month high of $433.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

