ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, First Analysis lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.02 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

ECOM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,738. The firm has a market cap of $248.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

