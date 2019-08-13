Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Earnings Results

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%.
Shares of CFBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The company has a market cap of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09. Central Federal has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
About Central Federal
Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.