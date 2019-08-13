Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Earnings Results

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Shares of CFBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262. The company has a market cap of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09. Central Federal has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

