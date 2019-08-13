CENT BANCOMPANY/SH Announces Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:CBCY)

CENT BANCOMPANY/SH (OTCMKTS:CBCY) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CENT BANCOMPANY/SH stock remained flat at $$650.00 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $650.00. CENT BANCOMPANY/SH has a 1 year low of $555.00 and a 1 year high of $850.00.

CENT BANCOMPANY/SH Company Profile

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home equity, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and credit, prepaid, payroll, and gift cards.

