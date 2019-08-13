Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

CX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE CX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.11. 355,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,864 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,141,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 544,356 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after buying an additional 559,614 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after buying an additional 736,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 84.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,591,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after buying an additional 4,392,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

