CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CDW were worth $48,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,152 shares of company stock worth $14,640,421. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

CDW stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,224. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.