CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 25.89%.

OTCMKTS:CCOM remained flat at $$1.35 on Tuesday. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. CCOM Group has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

About CCOM Group

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

