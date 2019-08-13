CBS (NYSE:CBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

CBS (NYSE:CBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.
CBS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 396,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,058. CBS has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
About CBS
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
