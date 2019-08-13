CBS (NYSE:CBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

CBS (NYSE:CBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

CBS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 396,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,058. CBS has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. CBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBS will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

