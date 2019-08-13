Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $115.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,214. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 118,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

