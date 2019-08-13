Cardano Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $50.39 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Bithumb, Cryptopia and Gate.io. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024384 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012586 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.02239670 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000537 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Upbit, ABCC, Cryptomate, Indodax, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Huobi, Exmo, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Binance, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.