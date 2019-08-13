Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.54

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 10346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARB. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $38,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,573. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 2,085.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

