Capitala Finance (CPTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA):
- 8/12/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/12/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “
- 8/6/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/1/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/9/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “
- 7/2/2019 – Capitala Finance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
CPTA stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capitala Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99.
Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 107.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $179,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.
