Capitala Finance (CPTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA):

8/12/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

8/6/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/1/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2019 – Capitala Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

7/2/2019 – Capitala Finance was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CPTA stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capitala Finance Corp has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 107.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $179,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

