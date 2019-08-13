Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.37).

Shares of LON CAPC opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.42) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 185.20 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 280.60 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -9.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -0.05%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

