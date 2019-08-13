CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Capitalization Achieves $823,616.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $823,616.00 and $5.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

