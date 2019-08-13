Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of CRON opened at C$17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.40. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

