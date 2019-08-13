Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CWH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 952,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05. Camping World has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $738.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 44,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 231,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,485. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Camping World by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camping World by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

