Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $11.97 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,912,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,343,297. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.