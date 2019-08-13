Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Argus reiterated their sell rating on shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

BPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.37.

BPL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.93. 33,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is presently 167.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 397,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,258 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,816,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,266,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

