BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.66 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $493.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.74 or 0.04353970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,450 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

