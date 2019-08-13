Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRKL. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.15. 54,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Mark J. Meiklejohn sold 23,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $350,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $38,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 909.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.