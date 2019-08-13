Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) PT at $30.40

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 120,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

